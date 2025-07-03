FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.94. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

