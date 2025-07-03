KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of KLA worth $47,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its stake in KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $921.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $921.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $794.94 and its 200-day moving average is $729.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.06.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

