SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 84,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 147,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.58 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

