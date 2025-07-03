Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $81,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,472.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,457.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,123.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,563.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,645.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.