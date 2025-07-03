Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

