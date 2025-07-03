iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,421,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,654,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,780,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,327,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

