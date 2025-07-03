Promising Metaverse Stocks Worth Watching – June 30th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies building or enabling the next generation of internet experiences—often called the metaverse—through technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, blockchain and digital economies. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to firms developing 3D virtual worlds, social platforms, non-fungible tokens and virtual real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $158.06. The stock had a trading volume of 90,804,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,661,563. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $158.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.22. Accenture has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.55. 249,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,540. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Globant has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Recommended Stories