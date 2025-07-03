Axis Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,001,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSP opened at $184.29 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

