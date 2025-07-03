Water Stocks To Research – June 30th

PepsiCo, Home Depot, CocaCola, Progressive, Riot Platforms, AutoZone, and NuScale Power are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the supply, treatment, distribution and management of water resources and related infrastructure. Investors often view them as defensive assets, since water demand tends to remain stable despite economic fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.58. 6,277,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,968,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82. The company has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $365.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.27.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.42. 6,981,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,063,491. CocaCola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

PGR traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.91. 1,685,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,115. The stock has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Progressive has a 12 month low of $207.48 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $11.13. 37,913,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,275,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $85.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,694.97. 94,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,200. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,801.49 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,694.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,534.79.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE SMR traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $39.08. 7,969,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,829,035. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

