Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Target were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $105.37 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

