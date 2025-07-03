Comparing Rakuten (RKUNY) & The Competition

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “INTERNET SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rakuten to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Rakuten has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten’s rivals have a beta of 2.60, indicating that their average share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten 0 1 0 1 3.00 Rakuten Competitors 563 2433 5631 221 2.62

This is a summary of current ratings for Rakuten and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Rakuten’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rakuten has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten -8.35% -17.37% -0.77% Rakuten Competitors -16.13% -15.99% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rakuten and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten $15.07 billion -$1.07 billion -9.12 Rakuten Competitors $17.62 billion $4.48 billion 12.53

Rakuten’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rakuten. Rakuten is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rakuten rivals beat Rakuten on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

