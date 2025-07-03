Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after buying an additional 464,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,447,000 after acquiring an additional 115,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,722,000 after acquiring an additional 76,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus set a $465.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.87.

NYSE:ELV opened at $350.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.62 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

