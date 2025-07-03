Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $92.36 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

