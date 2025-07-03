Best Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – July 1st

Bank of America, Ford Motor, and MercadoLibre are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or finance income-producing properties. By buying these shares, investors gain exposure to the real estate market without having to buy physical property, and they may receive income through regular dividends and potential capital appreciation. Many real estate stocks, notably real estate investment trusts (REITs), are required by law to distribute a significant portion of their earnings to shareholders. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,361,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,159,414. The firm has a market cap of $363.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 105,607,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,068,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $107.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,505.84. 396,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,443.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,118.19. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,563.21 and a 12-month high of $2,645.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Recommended Stories