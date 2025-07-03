iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $196.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.