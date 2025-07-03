Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 3,489 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 66.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Bank of America by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1%

BAC opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $366.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.98.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.