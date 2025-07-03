Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $623.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $623.99. The stock has a market cap of $617.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

