Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $11.04 Million Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 67,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $177.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average is $164.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

