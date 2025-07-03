Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.1% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $296.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.35. The company has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

