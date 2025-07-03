Fusion Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

