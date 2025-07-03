Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 17,698,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 8,169,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £228,585.00, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

