Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 470 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 575 ($7.85) to GBX 470 ($6.42) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYIT. Shore Capital downgraded Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 390 ($5.33) in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BYIT

Bytes Technology Group Stock Up 2.8%

Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 351 ($4.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £849.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 470.55. Bytes Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 341.60 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 563 ($7.69).

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 25.07 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Bytes Technology Group had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 25.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Bytes Technology Group will post 11.3463262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sam Mudd sold 65,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.83), for a total transaction of £326,320 ($445,609.72). Also, insider Andrew Holden sold 50,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.99), for a total value of £259,399.68 ($354,225.97). Insiders sold a total of 136,476 shares of company stock valued at $68,845,968 over the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bytes Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware, and AI and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.