BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 107.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,070.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $973.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $969.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $994.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,105.15.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

