North Capital Inc. Takes $318,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 226.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 83,106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.6%

KKR stock opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.47.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

