McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.61 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

