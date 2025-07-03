Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $211,000. Novem Group increased its position in Altria Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Altria Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 213,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

NYSE MO opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

