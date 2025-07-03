Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

CHKP opened at $219.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $166.56 and a 12-month high of $234.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point set a $260.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

