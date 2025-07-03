Cannon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cannon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $232,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.23.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $787.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $700.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $682.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

