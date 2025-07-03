Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after purchasing an additional 555,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $553,572,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.64%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

