Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 217,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Intel by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,171.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

