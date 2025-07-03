iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after buying an additional 894,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,295,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,716,000 after acquiring an additional 105,087 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,152,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,343,000 after acquiring an additional 186,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,144,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,550,000 after acquiring an additional 72,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

