Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $664.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $608.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $665.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

