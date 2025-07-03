Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,045,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of OKE stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

