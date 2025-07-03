Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JMUB opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

