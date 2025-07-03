Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1627 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

