Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.3174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

