Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of SOFI opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $156,263.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 255,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,207.74. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

