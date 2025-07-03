Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.10. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

