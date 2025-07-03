Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 243 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

