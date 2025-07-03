Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,871,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,479,000 after acquiring an additional 38,519 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,251 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,288,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,049,000 after buying an additional 382,370 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,803.2% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,536,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,558 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.35 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

