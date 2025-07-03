Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,411 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $437.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $439.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

