Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 34,266 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,266 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 2.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $33,991,738.90. This represents a 46.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.