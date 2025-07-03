Values Added Financial LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

