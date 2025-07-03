Castle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,535,000 after acquiring an additional 362,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $10,210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 256,049 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 118,658 shares during the period.

PDEC opened at $40.06 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

