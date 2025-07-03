Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $457,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $427,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

