CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CSX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in CSX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CSX by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,950,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,632,000 after purchasing an additional 358,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

