Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) vs. AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) Head to Head Survey

AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Free Report) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AER Energy Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 5.67% 9.56% 5.22%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amplify Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AER Energy Resources and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.58%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Volatility & Risk

AER Energy Resources has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Amplify Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy $294.68 million 0.45 $12.95 million $0.37 8.92

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats AER Energy Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AER Energy Resources

(Get Free Report)

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler’s; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AER Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AER Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.