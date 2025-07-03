Castle Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,538,000 after buying an additional 2,158,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,168,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 626,295 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

