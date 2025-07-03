Reviewing SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM)

Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Free Report) and SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpartanNash has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Drinks Americas and SpartanNash”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SpartanNash $9.55 billion 0.09 $300,000.00 ($0.32) -82.94

SpartanNash has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Drinks Americas and SpartanNash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 0.00 SpartanNash 0 2 0 0 2.00

SpartanNash has a consensus target price of $18.45, suggesting a potential downside of 30.48%. Given Drinks Americas’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Drinks Americas is more favorable than SpartanNash.

Profitability

This table compares Drinks Americas and SpartanNash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A SpartanNash -0.11% 8.26% 2.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of SpartanNash shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SpartanNash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SpartanNash beats Drinks Americas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores. This segment offers various support services to independent retailers. The Retail segment operates retail stores, fuel centers, and pharmacies primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, Forest Hills Foods, Dillonvale IGA, and Fresh City Market. It supplies private brand products to military commissaries. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

