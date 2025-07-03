Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,606 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

